Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on January 16 - News

Developer Kairosoft announced Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Janury 16.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Read details on the game below:

A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon.

Let’s make Doraemon’s favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town.

First, make the sweets, set up the shelves, prepare the tables, and get ready to run the shop!

In addition, various characters from Fujiko・F・Fujio’s works will appear as customers!

Many characters will come, including T・P BON and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia.

During your adventure to find ingredients, you will encounter many difficulties. Even in such a situation, Doraemon’s secret gadgets will help you solve difficult problems without any difficulty!

A management game created by Kairosoft, a company popular for its simulation games.

Enjoy Doraemon’s unique adventures.

Game Flow

First, let’s make a dorayaki.

Set up seats and shelves of sweets inside the shop and open it.

As you discover different sweets while making them, you will attract more customers.

Occasionally, you will fulfill your customers’ requests and make your dorayaki shop famous and known throughout the country.

Doraemon and Friends

Five friends will become shop staff and help out in the shop. Shop staff have two parameters.

Exploration – Helps you find ingredients and get rid of obstacles.

– Helps you find ingredients and get rid of obstacles. Skill – Helps you make sweets in the kitchen and improve sweets in the prototype room.

Let’s Make Sweets!

Making many new sweets will lead to the development of the shop. Let’s collect ingredients by searching for ingredients and make them as you go.

You can make sweets by looking at hints on combinations, but there are also rare sweets that don’t have any hints.

Be Particular About the Decorations

You can decorate your sweets. Basically, it’s best to choose freely based on your preference for appearance. The decorations you choose will improve the quality and reputation of the sweets at the tasting event. It will also have a positive effect when you improve the sweets.

The decorations may go well with the staff who puts the finishing touches on them.

Let’s Search for Ingredients

Go find ingredients in various places. When you discover ingredients, you will be able to make new sweets.

When searching for ingredients, the staff’s exploration parameters are important. If the numbers are high, it will be easier to meet new characters and discover items. The staff’s exploration ability also affects the rank of books that can be used to improve sweets.

Build a Facility

Installing facilities is important for the development of your shop.

Facility Parameters

Charm – The higher it is, the higher the satisfaction will be and the more points you will receive.

– The higher it is, the higher the satisfaction will be and the more points you will receive. Genre – There are types such as wabisabi or retro, and building facilities of the same genre nearby will generate area bonuses.

Aim to Rank Up

As you rank up, you’ll be able to manage your shop more advantageously, and the number of things you can do and the facilities you can build will increase.

You’ll also be able to use the Lander-Expander more times, which will allow you to expand your space.

Meet the conditions to reach the highest rank.

About the Ending

The game will end 1 year after you start at the end of the fourth week of March, but you can continue to play the game after that.

If you start a new game after reaching the ending and use the “New Game+” data, you can start the game with some of the data you cleared, which can give you an advantage in running your business.

