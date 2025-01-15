Lil Gator Game: In the Dark DLC Announced - News

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer MegaWobble have announced the In the Dark DLC for Lil Gator Game.

The In the Dark DLC will launch alongside the Gator of the Year Edition, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will include the base game and the DLC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the In the Dark DLC below:

The world just got a whole lot bigger for this Lil Gator!

Make way for Lil Gator Game: In the Dark. Lil Gator is back with an all new big downloadable content expansion, doubling the size of Lil Gator Game.

In this charming downloadable content, you’ll find that new adventures and friends are just beneath the surface—literally! Get ready to “cave in” to the fun and find that you’re stalag-right where you belong!

This big downloadable content is filled to the brim with all the charm and humour you loved in Lil Gator Game. There is a buddy in every cave and crevasse in this new, big, underground adventure!

A Gorge-eous Location

Getting to the caves is as easy as following your nose. In the base game’s island, you’ll stumble upon a lil’ entrance that’s been there all along, to take you below ground.

Wander a beautiful cave network where glowsticks light your path and cozy tunnels host hidden nooks and crannies filled with cute critters, secret treasures, and places to relax and take in the peaceful atmosphere.

All New Friends to Discover

On your travels you’ll meet a bunch of new pals! But remember making new friends isn’t always easy, you just might need to complete a quest or two!

Face Your Frenemies

In a narrative twist, Lil Gator will take on some teenage troublemakers looking to disrupt the wholesome fun. Can Gator use their relentless optimism to bring these angsty adolescents onside, and just who is their leader?

Bring on the Brand New Gear

This downloadable content has all sorts of new toys to play with, including never before seen item types. Lil Gator can now double jump his way across canyons with a flick of a gymnastic ribbon and slams into cardboard crooks from above.

Embark on an expedition of family friendly fun in this cozy conclusion to Lil Gator’s epic adventure.

Lil Gator Game is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

