Horror Game Finding Frankie Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer SUPERLOU announced the fast-moving horror game, Finding Frankie, is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

"Finding Frankie is a great, fast-moving horror game and we at Perp Games are really excited to be helping out with bringing the game to a console audience," said Perp Games CEO Rob Edwards. "We can’t wait to see the reactions of players on Xbox and PlayStation."

Developer SUPERLOU added, "Perp Games has given us the opportunity to bring Finding Frankie to eagerly awaiting console fans in a highly imaginative and unique way. Through their incredible collaboration and expertise, we’re confident it will be an amazing experience that will satisfy even the most intense Finding Frankie fans!"

View the console trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Finding Frankie invites YOU to a true experience of terror as you compete in a terrifyingly twisted parkour show. Stealthily navigate around horrifying characters and swing through challenging parkour courses. This is one game show you won’t want to miss!

Story

Upon discovering one of the three secret invitations concealed within a box of Frankie’s branded cereal, you embrace the challenge of competing against two other contestants in what initially appears to be a delightful parkour game show. However, while still rooted in parkour and obstacle courses, this game show takes an unexpected deadly turn. Frankie, Henry Hotline, and the other characters deviate from their friendly cartoon personas, revealing a more lifelike and sinister nature. As you traverse intricate and challenging parkour levels and obstacle courses, you must strive to emerge victorious while you and your fellow contestants are systematically eliminated.

Features:

Fight for your life as you compete against two other contestants in Frankie’s twisted parkour game show. Run, jump, swing and slide your way throughout parkour and obstacle courses while avoiding Frankie, Henry Hotline and many other terrifying enemies.

Experience a variety of parkour mechanics, including bar swinging, wall jumping, rail grinding, trampoline hopping, and more.

During moments when you're not engaged in swinging or wall jumping, you'll have the companionship of a versatile friend on your journey—Deputy Duck!

Deputy Duck proves to be a jack of all trades, from emitting flashing lights and scanning radar to exuding absolute adorableness.

Embark on an exploration of the expansive Frankie’s Parkour Palace, ranging from indoor trampoline parks to intricate obstacle courses. Navigate through tighter spaces such as ventilation shafts and the dark, labyrinth tunnels that snake beneath the building.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

