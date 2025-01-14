EVO 2025 Title Lineup Revealed - News

The Evolution Championship Series has announced the official title lineup for EVO 2025, which runs from August 1 to 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hill.

Here is the lineup of titles at EVO 2025:

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Guilty Gear: Strive

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Here is the extended lineup:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Killer Instinct

The King of Fighters XV

Rivals of Aether II

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

???

???

…and more!

