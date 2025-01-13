Rusty Rabbit Releases April 17 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

PubDeveloper NITRO PLUS announced side-scrolling action-adventure game, Rusty Rabbit, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 17 for $19.99.

The earth has entered another ice age. Humans have abandoned the planet. Over time, those who would inherit the world are... rabbits!

This civilization of highly evolved of rabbits took to the task of reclaiming human technology in the ruins known as "Smokestack Mountain". This fluffy society has long refered to humans as "giants" from the past and think the book Peter Rabbit is the Bible. Those fearless enough to explore this vast unknown are called "rust diggers." Our protagonist, an old rabbit named Stamp, is one such rust digger, making his living by excavating and exploring for a profit.

One day, on his way back from an excavation under Smokestack Mountain, our hero- a rabbit called Stamp, encounters a rust digging team known as the "BBs" and joins them in a quest to delve deeper into the mysterious riches of Smokestack Mountain.

Along the way he discovers information about his estranged daughter, hinting at her peril and revealing hidden truths about the world he once believed in.

