The Blood of Dawnwalker Gets Cinematic and Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Rebel Wolves have released the cinematic and gameplay teaser trailer for the open-world dark fantasy action RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the trailers below:

Read details on the game below:

The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga—a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative.

You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Use your skills and combine vampiric strength with human resolve as you take on a quest to save the ones you love. Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember—the real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

14th-century Europe

Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It's a moment of weakness - and that's all they needed.

Vampires seize their opportunity

They walk out of the shadows and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom, and power that comes with it. Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

You play as Coen

A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love?

Combine vampiric strength with human resolve

Face your foes - be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember - the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

