Rumor: Final Fantasy XVI and VII Remakes Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2

The three recent PlayStation exclusive Final Fantasy games - Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - are reportedly coming to the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. This is according to sources who spoke with Nate the Hate.

"The game that’s going to be announced finally is Final Fantasy XVI," they said (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Finally, Final Fantasy XVI will be announced for the [Xbox] platform, and I suspect it’s going to be very similar to what we had with Death Stranding… I think it will be a shadow drop. Playable right away following the presentation, with both expansions, and hopefully at somewhat of a discount.

"I think they’re going to go one step beyond… I think following the announcement of Final Fantasy XVI we will see Square Enix confirm that Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be coming to Xbox.

"My speculation is that this announcement will take place during the Developer Direct. But I can confirm that Remake and Rebirth will be coming to Xbox. Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released in 2025, Rebirth will follow in 2026. These games will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2."

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

