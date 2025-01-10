FPS DEFICIT Announced for PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer ITEM42 has announced first-person shooter, DEFICIT, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are a corporate espionage freelancer. Your latest assignment: steal the reality-shifting Interpolator from the sprawling research labs of Project Sidereal. Use the device to escape the grueling defensive layers of Hadrian’s Wall and cross the threshold into the strangest frontiers of reality.

Steal

Designation: [Carrie]. Location: [Project Sidereal].

Assignment: under the instruction of your shady benefactor known only as [The Client], you must steal the [Interpolator] and use it to escape the sprawling research labs of Project Sidereal.

Fight

Project Sidereal is housed within Hadrian’s Wall, a maze of concrete warrens and liminal installations policed by the seasoned officers of the Oversight Taskforce.

Sneak past them, turn their defensive systems against them or take them head-on: the best path through the manifold dangers of Project Sidereal is yours to choose.

Evade

One final instruction: avoid the attention of the Overseer and his legion of mechanical Prosecutors, at all cost.

As always: if you get caught, you’re on your own, freelancer.

Features:

Single-player campaign first-person shooter with an emphasis on chaotic close-quarters combat, creatively lethal tools, and environmental havoc.

Exploration: take the direct route or find the path less travelled through the warrens of Hadrian’s Wall.

Open wormholes to terrifying frontier realities on valid surfaces to navigate otherwise impassable liminal spaces.

Face a medley of adversaries: haphazard Oversight Officers, ruthlessly precise Servitor mechanoids, and frangible UAVs.

Hammers, screwdrivers, paintcans, bricks, batons, pistols, SMGs: any item makes for a tremendous weapon in the hands of a skilled freelancer.

