Action RPG Coridden Releases January 29 for PC

Anshar Publishing and developer Aftnareld announced the action RPG, Coridden, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on January 29 for $19.99.

"Coridden offers a fun twist on shapeshifting: defeat a beast to be able to transform into it. The change is smooth and effortless, and it gives you access to a whole new set of abilities," said Anshar Publishing community manager Feanen.

"But the true essence lies in Coridden‘s combat—discover fun elemental combinations, stack effects, and enjoy action-packed skirmishes against packs of beasts! Additionally, Coridden encourages players to embark on adventures together with friends, to explore locations overtaken by wildlife, solve environmental puzzles, and uncover hidden treasures. Give it a try!"

In this action RPG you are a monster-shifter, equipped with the ability to shapeshift into the beasts you defeat. Venture out alone or in cooperative play with up to three friends on a journey to uncover the dark secrets sealed inside the legendary city of Aasha. Grow your powers by finding new equipment and learning skills for both your human and beast form to become strong enough to save what you hold dear.

Become a Shifter

Switch between your human and beast form freely to utilize each form’s strengths and skills when needed. The different beast forms are not only formidable in fights, you can also use them to faster traverse and overcome obstacles in the world.

Action-Focused Combat

Experience intense combat action where both your own skills and character gear matters. Learn when to attack, dodge, jump, shapeshift and use your abilities to effectively take out the aggressive beasts, bandits and machines that you’ll encounter on your journey.

Grow Your Powers

Build up both your human and monster form with new gear, attributes and active and passive skills as you level up. Choose from four human classes and train one or more of the seven beast masteries available.

Ride Out in Cooperative

Up to four players can play together in drop-in / drop-out cooperative gameplay, both offline / locally and online. In cooperative you also unlock a special team mechanic: ride on each other’s back to become a strong cavalry unit together!

Explore the World of Heera

Take the role as one of four siblings, each one with their own distinct personality, opening up for different sidequests and choices in conversations. Alongside your main mission, you can explore the open areas further to find hidden treasures and complete side quests in an unusual science fantasy world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

