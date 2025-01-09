The Exit 8 Out Now for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer KOTAKE CREATE announced The Exit 8 is now available for the Xbox Series X|S for $3.99.

The first released for PC via Steam in November 2023, for the Nintendo Switch in April 2024, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2024.

View the Xbox Series X|S release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Exit 8 is a short but sweet walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces, and the Backrooms.

The PC version has achieved over 500,000 downloads worldwide and its anomaly-spotting gameplay has influenced the genre significantly, effectively creating a new subgenre.

Don’t overlook any anomalies. If you find anomalies, turn back immediately. If you don’t find anomalies, do not turn back. To go out from Exit 8.

You are trapped in an endless underground passageway. Observe your surroundings carefully to reach “The Exit 8.”

