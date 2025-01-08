Monster Hunter Wilds 2nd Open Beta Dates Revealed - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced the second open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds will run from February 6 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET to February 9 at 6:59 pm PT / 9:59 pm ET, and from February 13 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET to February 16 at 6:59 pm PT / 9:59 pm ET.

The second open beta will feature the same content as in the first open beta, as well as Gypceros as a huntable monster. Players will be able to carry over their character creation data from the first test and those who participate will receive special bonuses that can be redeemed in the full game, including a decorative charm for your weapon or Seikret, and an item pack.

View the announcement video for the second open beta below:

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles