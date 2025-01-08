Gravelord Releases in Early Access for PC on January 22 - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Fatbot Games announced the fast-paced boomer shooter, Gravelord, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on January 22.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gravelord is a fast-paced boomer shooter voiced by a badass protagonist featuring hand-crafted levels filled with secrets and hordes of enemies to kill. Dish out some brutal carnage with powerful guns and collect Tarot Cards to gain even more killing power. Let’s put the fun back in funeral!

Proven Boomer Shooter Formula

Run and jump around levels like a complete badass.

Beat the living hell out of enemies and blow them up with powerful weapons like there’s no tomorrow.

Abstract level design heavily aimed at fun and engaging gameplay rather than realism.

Figure out how to beat each level and find its deviously hidden secrets.

So What’s the Special Sauce?

Badass Protagonist: We’re bringing back the sassy, witty one-liners like Duke Nukem mixed with the rotten charisma of Frankenstein’s monster.

Use your Spectral Shovel to get around quickly and confuse enemies.

Collect Tarot Cards to significantly boost your power level and combat options.

Upgrade your weapons to unlock additional fire modes and synergies.

Make your own levels with the integrated Level Editor! (This will officially come out with the full release of the game.)

Badass Protagonist

Queedo the Gravedigger, dumb as hell but as strong as an ox, sets out to avenge his father while using his trusty Total Uber Shovel to beat the living crap out of his enemies and give them a first-class ticket to the underworld.

Big boy has opinions: Queedo comments on what’s going on with his typical sense of rotten humor and Cockney accent.

Comic book cutscenes fill in the blanks and drive the story forward.

Find and collect comic book pages to learn more about the world and the backstory.

See Queedo’s face react to events and get smashed to a pulp when you’re getting your ass handed to you!

Spectral Shovel

Use your Spectral Shovel to cover great distances in an instant.

Overcome seemingly unbeatable obstacles and hazards.

Enable shortcuts to previously discovered parts of a level.

Tarot Cards

Collect magical Tarot Cards that empower you in various ways.

Because only a few can be equipped at a time, you’ll be faced with a difficult choice!

Find the combination that best fits your playstyle.

Discover synergies with weapons and alt fire modes.

Weapons and Upgrades

Choose from an array of meaningful weapons.

Use the best weapon for any given situation, or just rely on your favorite—both ways are viable!

Upgrade your weapons to unlock a second, powerful fire mode.

Discover synergies between weapons and their fire modes to create maximum carnage!

Level Editor

Note: We will officially release the Level Editor with the full release of the game.

Use our integrated level editor to make your own levels and episodes, right within the game. It’s the same tool we use ourselves.

Instantly playtest your level from wherever you are in the editor. The transition between the editor and the game is quick and seamless.

Script the level to your liking, from simple monster closets to complicated overarching puzzles.

Tools, such as automatic texture hotspotting, intuitive geometry tweaking and cutting, and more, will make it a breeze to build a level of your dreams very quickly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles