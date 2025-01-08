Big Helmet Heroes Releases February 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Exalted Studio announced the 3D beat 'em up adventure game, Big Helmet Heroes, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 6.

Pre-orders are now open and is available for $24.99 for the Standard Edition and $29.99 for the Exalted Edition. The Exalted Edition includes a digital art book and official soundtrack, as well as three day early access on the PS5 and Steam.

Step into the world of Big Helmet Heroes, a cinematic 3D beat ’em up adventure that combines stunning visuals, movie-quality animations, and exhilarating action. Join adorable knights on a quest across fantastical realms. Play with a friend in two-player cooperative mode to rescue the princess and uncover even greater challenges ahead!

Immerse yourself in a game that pushes the boundaries of animation. Our state-of-the-art visuals breathe life into each hero and environment, making every battle spectacularly vivid.

Dynamic Combat Styles: Harness the power of four distinct combat styles. use your surroundings to your advantage by wielding whimsical and funny weapons.

The Warrior – Skilled with both sword and shield balances attack and defense masterfully, the Warrior is a true asset on the battlefield. Strategic use of the shield complements the swordsmanship.

– Skilled with both sword and shield balances attack and defense masterfully, the Warrior is a true asset on the battlefield. Strategic use of the shield complements the swordsmanship. The Brute – A formidable presence with a massive two-handed weapon. The slower pace is offset by powerful strikes that can decisively shift the course of the battle.

– A formidable presence with a massive two-handed weapon. The slower pace is offset by powerful strikes that can decisively shift the course of the battle. The Rogue – A master of stealth and speed, the Rogue wields twin daggers to silently take down enemies. Rapid, stealthy attacks inflict a deadly force before the foes are even aware of the danger.

– A master of stealth and speed, the Rogue wields twin daggers to silently take down enemies. Rapid, stealthy attacks inflict a deadly force before the foes are even aware of the danger. The Monk – In tune with nature, the Monk combines aerial agility with fluid movements. Wielding a deceivably simple staff to create a dance of destruction is as effective as it is beautiful.

Cooperative Gameplay: Experience the joy of cooperative gameplay in local cooperative mode. Tackle enemies together, strategize your next moves, or just enjoy the chaos of battling side by side with your friend.

Expansive, Imaginative Worlds: Explore levels that push the boundaries of creativity, each more surprising and visually stunning than the last. The vibrant backdrops and intricate designs set the stage for unforgettable adventures.

Unique Hero Powers: Each hero comes with their own special abilities that can demolish obstacles and enemies alike. These superpowers are not only unique but also visually explosive, adding an extra layer of excitement to your gameplay.

Get Ready For: An epic journey where high-quality graphics meet captivating gameplay. Dive into a world where every detail is crafted for visual and gameplay excellence. Prepare for an adventure that’s as enjoyable to watch as it is to play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

