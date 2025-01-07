WWE 2K25 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced WWE 2K25 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise!

WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment.

More details on January 28, 2025.

