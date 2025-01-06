Aniplex Announces Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Anime - News

posted 2 hours ago

Crunchyroll at Sony Group Corporation’s CES 2025 announced a new anime series based on Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima game called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Takanobu Mizuno will be directing the series at Kamikaze Douga, while Gen Urobuchi is writing the story composition. The show will be produced by Aniplex and Sony Music will service as music and soundtrack partner.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2027.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions announced a Ghost of Tsushima successor, Ghost of Yotei, in September for the PlayStation 5 with a 2025 release window.

