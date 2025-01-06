Somber Echoes Launches January 21 for PC - News

Publisher Bonus Stage Publishing and developer Rock Pocket Games announced the dark fantasy Metroidvania, Somber Echoes, will launch for PC via Steam on January 21.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take the role of the resurrected Adrestia and embark on an epic journey to prevent your twin sister from unraveling the universe. Master acrobatic combat, explore the Greco-Roman space vessel Atromitos, and shape your destiny in Somber Echoes.

Story

A cataclysmic event turned the once beautiful and proud Greco-Roman space vessel Atromitos into breeding grounds for infested horrors from an unknown dimension. In the aftermath, a mysterious force choses to interfere with destiny and awaken Adrestia from rubble and ashes.

As Adrestia, you are trying to stop your twin sister Harmonia from unraveling the universe, but many questions remain unanswered. In the search for answers you explore the vast space vessel while gaining powers, knowledge and skills that might shape your ultimate destiny.

Experience a Metroidvania where combat is about mastering acrobatic freedom. Explore an environment that embraces diverse gameplay styles to suit every player.

Stunning Environments

Beautifully crafted distinct districts.

Master the Spear to Your Advantage

The spear will extend player freedom and gain huge advantages in certain combat situations.

Progressive Traversal

Gain new powers to traverse new locations in addition will provide even greater player freedom in combat.

Parry and Counterattack

Timing parries in combat will be essential in Somber Echoes.

Features:

Emotionally charged story inspired by Greek tragedies and Greek Mythology.

Unique Greco-Roman science fiction setting.

Visceral combat designed with player freedom in mind.

Seven distinctive districts with their own visual identity.

Acrobatic player freedom by design.

Ultrawide aspect ratio support.

Advanced visuals taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5.

