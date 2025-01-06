Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC Specifications Announced - News

/ 848 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix has revealed the PC specifications for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC features three default graphics presets and the ability to customize settings," said Square Enix. "These presets have been optimized to allow you to experience the game in the best quality possible depending on your set-up."

The minimum specifications will require Windows 10 64-bit, an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i3-8100 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6600 or Intel Arc A580 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPY, 16 GB of memory, and 155 GB of SSD storage.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 23, 2025.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC features three default graphics presets and the ability to customize settings.



These presets have been optimized to allow you to experience the game in the best quality possible depending on your set-up. pic.twitter.com/QvUsGZ8jVm — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 6, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles