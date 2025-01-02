Black Myth: Wukong Developer Blames Xbox Series S on Xbox Delay - News

/ 3,221 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Game Science released Black Myth: Wukong for the PlayStation 5 and PC in August 2024, while the Xbox Series X|S was delayed and has yet to release.

The game director for Black Myth: Wukong speaking on Chinese social network Weibo and translated by ResetEra has blamed the lower power of the Xbox Series S for the delay on the Xbox version.

"Although there were no big surprises, I still felt a little emotional after taking all of them [Steam Awards]," said the game director. Everyone's fighting power is so terrifying, but the only thing missing is the Xbox robe... It seems a bit wrong (but that 10G shared memory, without a few years of optimization experience, it really can't be taken down)."

The 10GB in memory is referring to the 10GB of RAM in the Xbox Series S. This compares to the 16GB of RAM in the Xbox Series X. Developers are required to release their games on the Xbox Series X and S in order to release them on the current generation of Xbox consoles.

It was previously reported by Forbes that there was an exclusivity deal for Black Myth: Wukong, which is why it isn't on Xbox consoles yet.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles