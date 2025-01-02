Stardew Valley Sales Top 41 Million Units - Sales

Developer ConcernedApe announced Stardew Valley has sold over 41 million units worldwide as of December 2024.

The breaks down to 26 million units sold on PC, 7.9 million units on the Nintendo Switch, while the other versions of the game have sold a combined 7.1 million units.

The figure is up from 30 million units sold as of February 2024, 20 million units in May 2022, 15 million units in September 2021, and 10 million units in May 2020.

Stardew Valley released for PC in February 2016, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2016, for the Nintendo switch in October 2017, for the PlayStation Vita in May 2018, for iOS in October 2018, and for Android in March 2019.

