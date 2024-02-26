Stardew Valley Sales Top 30 Million Units, 1.6 Update Releases March 19 - Sales

/ 397 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer ConcernedApe announced Stardew Valley has sold over 30 million units worldwide and update 1.6 will release on March 19.

"It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley," said the developer. "Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: --March 19th--. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible.

"With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever. As always, I'm eternally grateful to the players (you!) for making all of this possible."

With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever. As always, I'm eternally grateful to the players (you!🫵) for making all of this possible. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles