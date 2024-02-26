Stardew Valley Sales Top 30 Million Units, 1.6 Update Releases March 19 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 397 Views
Developer ConcernedApe announced Stardew Valley has sold over 30 million units worldwide and update 1.6 will release on March 19.
"It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley," said the developer. "Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: --March 19th--. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible.
"With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever. As always, I'm eternally grateful to the players (you!) for making all of this possible."
