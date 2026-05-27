Dragon Quest HD-2D Remake Series Tops 4 Million Units Shipped - Sales

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Square Enix announced the Dragon Quest HD-2D Remake series has surpassed four million units shipped. The figure includes digital sales.

The series includes Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in November 2024.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in October 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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