Pokémon Series Has Sold Over 515 Million Units - Sales

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The Pokemon Company has updated the lifetime shipment figures for the Pokémon franchise and revealed the series has now shipped over 515 million units worldwide as of March 2026.

The figure is up from 489 million as of March 2025, 480 million as of March 2023, 440 million as of March 2022, and 380 million as of March 2021.

It was also revealed the Pokémon trading card game production has topped 85 billion cards, which are available in 16 languages and in over 90 countries and regions.

The best-selling entry in the Pokémon franchise is the original Pokémon Red / Green / Blue with 31.38 million units sold, followed by Pokémon Scarlet / Violet, which has sold 28.28 million units, and Pokémon Sword / Shield, which has sold 27.16 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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