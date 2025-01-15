Best Narrative of 2024 - Article

Like a good book, a good videogame story will stay with you long after the credits roll and the controller is put down. As is true in most years, 2024's Best Narratives feature RPGs. However, joining them on the shortlist are a diverse set of games from different genres, proving that a good story in videogames isn't limited to one single genre. And despite these differences in game types, all the shortlisted titles do have something in common: a grand and memorable narrative.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle put players in the shoes of the titular character in the franchise's best narrative in decades. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth allowed players to continue on a bold new path from the original in exciting ways. Metaphor: ReFantazio let players experience a mature and complex tale of discrimination and equality. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II once again wove a metaphoric tale of hate, tragedy, and resiliency. Finally, The Plucky Squire creatively showed us what happens when characters from a storybook discover a world beyond their own.

The Shortlist:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The Plucky Squire

The Runner-Up:

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus' latest RPG doesn't shy away from themes of prejudice, inequity, anxiety, and the unfeasibility of utopias in its narrative. In fact, it embraces these themes proudly, and is better for it. Though it may not have been enough to take the top billing of 2024's Best Narrative, any gamer who enjoys a mature, layered, and nuanced story would do well to consider Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Despite some controversy and detractors, Square Enix decided to push forth with a new vision of Final Fantasy VII. Instead of just having characters with basic backstories, Rebirth's cast - both playable and otherwise - is well-developed, interesting, and weaves well into the grander narrative. The narrative itself shows gamers what it means to defy your own fate and the ramifications of forging your own path. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes everything that makes the original's story so iconic and meshes it up in often unexpected yet satisfying ways, helping it take the title of Best Narrative of 2024.

