Sony Releases PS5 Pro In-Depth Technical Presentation - News

/ 1,747 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new video that provides an in-depth look at the technical aspects of the PlayStation 5 Pro with lead architect Mark Cerny.

"In the presentation, you’ll learn what the 'advanced' in 'Advanced Ray Tracing' really means, the difference between FLOPS and TOPS, and some of the challenges involved in developing the efficient machine learning hardware needed for PSSR – the AI-driven upscaling featured in PS5 Pro," said Cerny.

"At the end of the presentation, I also do something that we typically don’t do at SIE – I touch on how our learnings with PS5 Pro will fuel our future ambitions in our never-ending quest to push the boundaries of play.

"AMD has been a fantastic partner for SIE for many years now, and I’m honored to announce that we have begun a deeper collaboration with a focus on Machine Learning-based technology for graphics and gameplay.

"Both AMD and SIE share many of the same goals related to advancing the medium of video games. Watch the presentation to learn more about this exciting plan!"

View the video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles