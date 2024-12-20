Tencent Removes 2 Directors from Epic Games Board Following Concerns from US Justice Department - News

Two directors of Epic Games that had been appointed by Tencent have resigned from the Epic board.

A statement from the US Justice Department said the Antitrust Division expressed concerns that their positions on the Epic and Tencent boards violated Section 8 of the Clayton Act. This is an antitrust law that "prohibits directors and officers from serving simultaneously on the boards of competitors, subject to limited exceptions."

Tencent owns a minority stake in Epic Games and Tencent owns Riot Games, a gaming competitor to Epic. Tencent has now relinquished its unilateral right to appoint directors or observers to the Epic board in the future.

"Scrutiny around interlocking directorates continues to be an enforcement priority for the Antitrust Division," said Deputy Director of Civil Enforcement Miriam R. Vishio of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

"Due to the hard work of our tremendous staff, our increased enforcement around Section 8 over the last few years has achieved substantial results and become part of our fabric."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

