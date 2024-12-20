By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Samurai Maiden Tops 100,000 Units Sold

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 421 Views

D3 Publisher and developer SHADE announced Samurai Maiden has sold over 100,000 units.

This figure is up from 50,000 units sold as of December 2022.

In celebration of the milestone, the game is currently 55 percent off on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Samurai Maiden released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia on December 1, 2022, and for the same platforms along with PC via Steam worldwide on December 8, 2022.

