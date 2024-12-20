Samurai Maiden Tops 100,000 Units Sold - Sales

D3 Publisher and developer SHADE announced Samurai Maiden has sold over 100,000 units.

This figure is up from 50,000 units sold as of December 2022.

In celebration of the milestone, the game is currently 55 percent off on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Samurai Maiden released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia on December 1, 2022, and for the same platforms along with PC via Steam worldwide on December 8, 2022.

We have great news!



The total sales of “Samurai Maiden” have reached 100,000 units! Thank you very much for your support!



Please continue to support “Samurai Maiden”!#s_maiden pic.twitter.com/dCbyz1FC14 — SAMURAI MAIDEN (@s_maiden_en) December 20, 2024

