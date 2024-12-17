Demeo Battles is Out Now for PS5 and PS VR2 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Resolution Games announced the turn-based strategy game Demeo Battles is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 for $19.99.

The game released for PC via Steam, Quest 2 and Quest 3, and PICO 4 in November 2023.

View the PS5 and PS VR2 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to the arena, champions! Demeo Battles is a competitive player-versus-player turn-based strategy game for one-to-four players. Uncover synergies between a cast of mighty champions and battle it out in fierce grid-based action combat.

Demeo Battles is a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play tabletop game designed for newcomers and Demeo veterans alike. Challenge your adversaries across diverse arenas precisely crafted for intense player-versus-player competition. Duke it out in one-versus-one or two-versus-two tactical matches with full cross-play support between flatscreen PC play and compatible virtual reality headsets.

Assemble armies of monstrous minions, choose from a class of heroic champions, and claim victory. Between champions and minions, Demeo Battles offers a wide variety of characters allowing carefully catered playstyles for all. With 89 possible cards to choose from, the strategic possibilities are nearly endless. Will you take a calculated approach, or bestow devastating destruction onto your opponents?

The opposition is not the only threat you face, as The Burn awaits its next victim. The ever-encroaching flood of lava consistently works its way towards the center of the board as players contend for coveted glory. The flames cause immense damage to any player or monster caught in its path. Within the heat of battle, The Burn spells defeat for anyone caught in its destruction.

Turn-Based Tactics

Battle your opponents in dungeons, forests, and more as you square off against your enemies in grid-based action combat across 10 maps tailored for intense player-versus-player competition.

Monstrous Minions

Assemble an army of chaotic critters to fight alongside you—from rats and goblins to cave trolls to giant slimes—a rotating cast of 37 creatures to pick from at launch, all with a mind of their own!

Heroic Teamwork

Bring two champions to the battle in every match and leverage their synergies; control both heroes directly or partner up with another player to defeat competitors cooperatively.

Play Your Way

Choose a champion to match your play style from seven classes—hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian, bard, warlock or barbarian—to unleash magic, melee mayhem and more, with 89 possible cards to pick from when raining fury down on your opponents.

Bespoke Builds

Spend your coins wisely when you enter the arena to build a unique loadout in every game, choosing from a randomized selection of action cards and monsters.

Speedy Strategy

Challenge yourself to battle after battle with average matches lasting just under 20 minutes.

Ranked Progression

Move up and down the ranks in month-long seasons.

Single Player

60 challenges to help you sharpen your skills for tactical triumph.

Cross-Play

Play with your friends across all supported devices.

