The Blood of Dawnwalker Reveal Set for January 13, 2025 - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Rebel Wolves announced the reveal showcase for The Blood of Dawnwalker will take place on January 13, 2025 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET.

"The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves' brand new role-playing saga — a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative," reads the description to the title reveal trailer.

The game is in development using Unreal Engine 5 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the title reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles