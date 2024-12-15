Sega President: Sonic Superstars Was a 'Disappointment' - News

Sega president Shuji Utsumi in an interview with Eurogamer was asked how they were working to increase the quality of Sonic games and he admitted Sonic Superstars was a "disappointment."

"We were trying to do something creative with Sonic Frontiers," saod Utsumi. "With Sonic Superstars it turned out to be a disappointment, in terms of the outcome compared to what we delivered.

"This time we have Sonic X Shadow Generations and the next Sonic movie, so we're pushing things in the transmedia direction - movies and games working in harmony to make things bigger. But the core [of the experience] is the game. The game needs to be very good or else there is no transmedia effect.

"The Sonic X Shadow Generations game is actually very good, I would say awesome, action-wise. But starting next year, it's going to be the next level, as you will just see at TGA."

Sonic Superstars released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2023.

