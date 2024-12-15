Zenimax Online Studios Emoployees Have Unionized - News

The Communications Workers of America has announced ZeniMax Online Studios workers have voted to unionize. Microsoft has recognized the union.

ZOS United-CWA has 461 members and includes web developers, designers, engineers, and graphic artists. A majority are based in Maryland, however, there are workers located in California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

"Today, I’m intensely proud of my coworkers at ZeniMax Online Studios who are joining thousands of video game workers exercising their power to bring more stability to the industry," said principal economy designer and ZOS United-CWA member John Hartzell. "Regardless of your studio, your title, or where you’re from, unions work to benefit us all."

Senior motion graphics artist and ZOS United-CWA member Alyssa Gobelle added, "By coming together and forming a union, we’re able to take a powerful step forward in ensuring a better future for ourselves and for our families, to create protections against layoffs and workplace exploitation, and to provide additional layers of support for workers beyond what FMLA and workplace policies already provide. At ZeniMax, unions belong here."

Encounter designer and ZOS United-CWA member Billy Eichner stated, "I’m excited to finally see workers have a say in the workplace. Other employers have made a choice to undermine and attack workers who want to collectively improve their working conditions. However, with a union at ZeniMax, we can build a community where we have each other’s backs. We already work together to make great games. Why not work together to make a great workplace?"

