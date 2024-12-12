Warner Bros. Games Montreal Lays Off 99 Employees - News

Warner Bros. Games Montreal have laid off 99 employees, according to Radio-Canada (via Game Developer).

The majority of those affected were subcontractors through Keywords, which were responsible for quality assurance, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The studio held a meeting on Monday morning telling these employees they did not have enough projects to provide them with work. Those affected were given two options: talk to a counsellor to find a new job or put their name in a back list for when work becomes available. However, the second option might not happen until 2026. This is according to an anonymous employee.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal employees approximately 240 people from Keywords on a contract basis. The layoffs mean about 41 percent of the quality assurance workers have been let go.

"I feel stressed and depressed," said an employee laid off that remained anonymous. "I feel like the company just ruined 99 lives."

Another person laid off stated, "Since Monday, I've been just submitting my application to other studios non-stop. Even for positions for which I am not qualified."

