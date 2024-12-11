Bionic Bay Releases March 13, 2025 for PS5 and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developers Mureena and Psychoflow announced the physics-based platformer, Bionic Bay, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 13, 2025.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bionic Bay is a unique physics-based platformer with action, creative game mechanics and a mysterious world crafted with exceptional detail.

It introduces a unique Swap mechanic, allowing players to interact with the physics-based world in new ways. The immersive gameplay is

completed by spectacular environments and creative level design.

Features:

Innovative swap mechanism offers players a new way of interacting with the environment. It can be used to move, defend or attack.

Stunning environments with an incredible attention to detail.

An extraordinary world with massive levels.

Extremely physics based gameplay. Tons of dynamic objects, particles and liquids with large variety of physical properties makes the gameplay exceptionally fun and unique.

