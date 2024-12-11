Pokemon Partners With Stop-Motion Animation Studio Aardman - News

The Pokemon Company has announced it has partnered with animation studio Aardman for a project that will release in 2027.

Aardman is based in Bristol, England and is best known for the stop-motion animated comedy franchise Wallace and Gromit.

"This is a dream partnership for Pokémon," said VP of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company International Taito Okiura. "Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!"

Aardman managing director Sean Clarke added, "It's a huge honor to be working with The Pokemon Company International - we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokemon, the world's biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.

"Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original, and new stories for audiences around the world."

