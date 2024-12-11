Golf With Your Friends 2 Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Radical Forge have announced multiplayer mini-golf game, Golf With Your Friends 2, for consoles and PC. It will first launch in Early Access for PC via Steam in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Golf With Your Friends 2 is allowing us to take golfing to the next level. Reintroducing beloved features from the first game with all new updates to improve the core experience, while delivering a range of brand new features that putts a whole new spin on your golfing game sessions.

At 1.0 launch, Golf With Your Friends 2 will feature:

Six courses.

Cross-platform online multiplayer.

Cross-platform level editor.

New course mechanics.

Weather hazards.

New ways to customize your balls.

Level up and unlock rewards!

