Lucasfilm Games Wants to 'Tell More Indiana Jones Stories'

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames has just released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Lucasfilm Games vice president and general manager Douglas Reilly is interested in seeing more Indiana Jones stories in the future.

"Right now, we’re focused on getting this one to the public and getting to the DLC and making this as successful as we can," said Reilly in an interview with Variety. "I think we’re always looking for great stories. And the good news is, there’s a lot of space in between the films where we could tell more and more Indiana Jones stories that I think would be super interesting."

Reilly was asked if this meant Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was canon and he said "canon is such a complicated concept. It is an authentic story set between the two movies of Raiders and The Last Crusade. We work closely with the studio and franchise management. So yes, it is meant to be an authentic Indiana Jones experience, in that sense."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass, and will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

