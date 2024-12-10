TOEM 2 announced for Consoles and PC - News

Something We Made has announced TOEM 2 for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

"It’s exciting, and honestly a bit scary, returning to something so dear to our and others’ hearts," said Something We Made co-funder Niklas Mikkelsen. "But here’s the best part: the team is back together, including our amazing composers!

"Alongside them, we’ve also welcomed some new, but familiar faces to the team, bringing fresh energy while staying true to what makes TOEM special. Together, we’re working hard to make TOEM 2 something that can stand proudly beside the original game, celebrating what worked, while improving the rest. It’s an ambitious goal, and we’re doing our absolute best."

Step back into the shoes of a curious photographer and set off on a brand-new adventure all about uncovering hidden details, helping friends along the way, and documenting the world’s little wonders in TOEM 2, the sequel to the acclaimed TOEM.

