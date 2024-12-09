Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant DLC Announced - News

Deck13 Spotlight and Umami Tiger have announced Ashes of Elrant DLC for the JRPG, Chained Echoes. It will launch in the second quarter of 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Eldrea is calling once again. Eldrea needs you. One. More. Time. Ashes of Elrant is the official DLC for the highly acclaimed Chained Echoes, offering you more of what you enjoyed so much. Meet all your beloved characters and answer the call as the Crimson Wings are needed once again.

Ashes of Elrant takes place right before the end of Chained Echoes. While you and your clan are preparing for the final fight, a new call for help reaches the Crimson Wings. This mission will reveal more about the origin of the Order of Leonar and Lenne's past. What challenges await you in a new land where nothing is as it seems?

Features:

A new playable character

Visit new areas

Over 40 new enemies and bosses

Over 15 new music tracks

Fresh equipment and items

New Mini-Games

