Former Santa Monica Studio Art Director Joins Naughty Dog

posted 8 hours ago

Raf Grassetti, the former art director on God of War at Santa Monica Studio, announced he has been hired by PlayStation studio Naughty Dog.

Grassetti worked at Santa Monica Studio for over nine years and was the art director on God of War Ragnarok and principal artist on God of War (2018).

He left Santa Monica Studio in 2023 to join a Netflix studio as an art director on a AAA multiplatform game. However, the studio shut down this year.

Earlier in his career he worked at Bioware as a senior character artist on Mass Effect 3 and Dragon Age: Inquisition. He also worked at Hasbro and as a freelancer at a number of studios like Ubisoft, CD Projekt RED, and more.

