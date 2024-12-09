Capcom Games Competition Announced for Japanese Students Using RE Engine - News

posted 33 minutes ago

Capcom has announced it is holding the Capcom Games Competition for Japanese students using the Re Engine.

Students in the competition will develop games utilizing development tools such as the Re Engine in a could environment. Teams will consist of up to 20 students, in which they will assign roles based on game creator job types. The teams will receive support from Capcom developers and create one game in a half-year period.

The goal is to strengthen the video game industry by offering students the opportunity to learn about game development and its processes in a safe environment.

Students must be at least 18 years old and enrolled in a university, graduate school, or vocational school in Japan. Games developed will be owned and copyrighted by each team. The application period runs from December 9, 2024 to January 17, 2025.

