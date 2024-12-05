RTS Tempest Rising Releases April 24, 2025 for PC - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Knights Peak and developers 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks announced the real-time strategy game, Tempest Rising, will launch for PC via Steam on April 24, 2025.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Classic real-time strategy action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by real-time strategy greats of the 90s and 2000s, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real time strategy game set in a modern-day alternative history war scenario. It features three unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy and offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes, maps with neutral structures to contest and neutral populations to contend with, deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps a focus on strategy while rewarding skill, and built-in customization options that allow players to approach the game their way in both single player and multiplayer game modes.

Features:

Classic real-time strategy gameplay with multiple twists.

Base building.

Reminiscence to the Command & Conquer franchise but improving and rethinking some aspects.

Command & Conquer franchise but improving and rethinking some aspects. Three asymmetrical playable factions that each feature a distinct playstyle.

Two single-player campaigns.

Skirmish and Multiplayer game modes with ranked matchmaking and ELO.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles