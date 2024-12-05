Turn-Based Tactics Game Chains of Freedom Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nordcurrent Labs and developer Nordcurrent have announced turn-based tactics game, Chains of Freedom, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into a thrilling turn-based tactics game set in a fictional, dystopian Eastern European state. Lead an elite military squad as you navigate perilous missions filled with danger, deceit, and moral dilemmas.

As you delve deeper into a conspiracy threatening your nation, engage in high-stakes tactical combat that demands precision with every move. Arm your team with a variety of weapons and gear, adapt their skills to meet ever-changing challenges, and confront intense missions that push your resolve to its limits. Uncover the truth in a world where the nation’s fate lies in your hands.

Turn-Based Combat

Meticulously plan each move in high-stakes tactical battles, where every decision shapes the outcome. Leverage your squad’s unique skills to outmaneuver and outgun your enemies.

Gripping Storyline

Unravel a complex plot involving a rogue scientist, mind control serums, and a government teetering on the edge of collapse. Navigate through layers of conspiracy and betrayal to protect your nation.

Gear Up for Survival

Outfit your squad with various weapons, ranging from meat hooks and axes to flamethrowers and mortars, and enhance your characters with unique abilities by mixing and matching biocrystals found in the world. Scavenge for ammo and use diverse consumables, such as healing kits and Molotov cocktails, to adapt and thrive in a world under constant threat.

Post-Apocalyptic World

Explore the mysterious and atmospheric regions of a fictional post-apocalyptic Eastern Europe, from grimy, abandoned urban landscapes to hidden forest laboratories and fortified military bases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles