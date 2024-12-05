Horror FPS Deepest Fear Announced for PC - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Variable State has announced sci-fi horror First-person shooter, Deepest Fear, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Deepest Fear is a sci-fi horror FPS with a retro-future aesthetic. Deep beneath the ocean, a long dormant secret has been unearthed which throws mankind’s future into jeopardy.

ENTER THE DEEP

As Dr. Danni Carrol, fight your way to the heart of a secret project masterminded by your estranged father and uncover mysteries both deeply personal and terrifying in their implications.

FEAR THE WATER

Using real time fluid simulation, fight otherworldly entities which manifest spontaneously from any water source, all while the environment around you can flood and take in water at any moment, sweeping you away with unpredictable currents, plunging you into the suffocating depths.

IMMERSIVE SIM + METROIDVANIA

Deepest Fear combines Metroidvania level design in the context of a classic FPS immersive sim, where the game’s setting is a puzzle to unravel and where creativity and improvisation are your greatest assets.

RETRO-FUTURISTIC HORROR

Channeling the spirit of iconic and subversive 1980s horror action films such as The Abyss, The Thing, The Fly, and Total Recall, and more broadly the cinematic canons of James Cameron, John Carpenter, David Cronenberg, and Paul Verhoven, Deepest Fear aims to stay true to our inspirations’ blend of visceral horror, vivid characterisation, and confrontational storytelling. Meanwhile in the realm of interactivity, our thoughts are never far from titles such as Metroid Prime, Half-Life 2, System Shock 2, and Dead Space.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles