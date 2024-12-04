DORONKO WANKO Headed to Switch in Spring 2025 - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Bandai Namco Studios have announced DORONKO WANKO will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2025.

The game first released for PC via Steam in March.

Read details on the game below:

Mom keeps her house so pristine! It would be a shame if… newly-added furry friends… made a heckin’ mess all over the place! Alongside DORONKO WANKO‘s playful Pomeranian protagonist, unleash the rascal within as three new breeds are added to the mix of playable puppers.

How much will it cost to clean this up? As much as possible! Roll around in nearby puddles, tippy-tap into clean areas of the house, then shake-shake-shake to splatter muddy mayhem in every direction and rack up a six-figure housekeeping bill. Don’t worry, master could never be mad at such a cute, smol doggo, right?

Hop onto kitchen countertops, run across shelves, and into various rooms to paint a multicolored messterpiece by knocking over nearby staining liquids like tomato juice, wine, coffee, ink, and paint. Explore the entire house to find special rooms in which to wreak even more havoc prior to discovery.

Snoot-boop power buttons of nearby appliances — like robot vacuums and fans — that can fling muck even further than any floofer’s tiny toe beans could ever touch. Don dirt-spreading wearables like miniature mess cannons and sludge-spouting whales to dishevel rooms at a devious pace. Pick up misplaced items like mugs and toys, then return them to the right spot to solve bamboozling puzzles that unlock special gifts.

