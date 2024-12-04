Gran Turismo 7 Free Trial My First Gran Turismo Launches December 6 - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced a free trial version of Gran Turismo 7, called My First Gran Turismo, will be available starting December 6 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the free trial below:

Read details on the free trial below:

As we celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, I’m thrilled to introduce My First Gran Turismo, a special free-to-play invitation to dive into the exhilarating world of motorsports. This experience holds a special place in my heart, as it pays tribute to the origins of the first Gran Turismo, where players of all generations discovered the joys of driving. Whether it’s introducing kids to the joy of racing for the first time or reigniting a forgotten passion for driving, My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level.

My First Gran Turismo will be available through PlayStation Store December 6 at 12:00am local time.

This isn’t just about playing a game; it’s about embarking on a personal driving journey. We’ve made sure the experience is intuitive, allowing anyone to get behind the wheel and master the essentials, such as cornering, braking, and acceleration. By playing it, users will build confidence one lap at a time, tackling new challenges that’ll steadily refine their driving skills.

Find the perfect line

Set records, chase achievements, and take on a range of challenges. There are three Race Events, three Time Trials, three Music Rally stages, as well as a full suite of License Tests, all of which allow users to simply experience the thrill of driving.

Embrace the diversity of the drive

Included are 18 unique cars, each with its own personality. Players will drive them on iconic tracks that some Gran Turismo veterans may find nostalgic, namely the Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit.

Full PlayStation VR2 Support (PS5 only)

My First Gran Turismo also has full PlayStation VR2 support, allowing you to experience a whole new level of driving realism and highly immersive gameplay.

Whether you’re here for the sheer joy of driving or on a quest to master your craft, My First Gran Turismo offers everything you need to elevate your skills while reveling in the thrill of motorsports.

We can’t wait for everyone to experience My First Gran Turismo when it launches on December 6 on PS5 and PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles