EVO Japan 2025 Lineup Revealed - News

E-Sports Evolution has announced the lineup of games for EVO Japan 2025. The event will take place in Tokyo, Japan from May 9 to 11, 2025.

Five 1on1, Two 5on5.#EVOJapan2025

Ticket sales and registration open until Monday, April 7, 2025 at 11:59 JST.



Get the ticket by January 27 at 11:59 JST and enjoy an early-bird discount!🐤

Let's get through the Round 0 before anyone else.https://t.co/9UdNwtn33K#EVOJ25 pic.twitter.com/DTvrkZRNCN — EVO Japan (@evojapan_info) December 4, 2024

Here is the lineup of games:

One-on-One

Five-on-Five

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

