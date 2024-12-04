By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
EVO Japan 2025 Lineup Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 323 Views

E-Sports Evolution has announced the lineup of games for EVO Japan 2025. The event will take place in Tokyo, Japan from May 9 to 11, 2025.

Here is the lineup of games:

One-on-One

Five-on-Five

