Game Boy's Donkey Kong Land 3 Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy game, Donkey Kong Land 3, has been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app. This follows Donkey Kong Land and Donkey Kong Land 2, which were added last month.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Fame-and-fortune seekers have flooded Donkey Kong Country in search of the fabled, Lost World. You command Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong through 36 Kong-sized levels of action and adventure. Use your animal friends—Squitter the spider, Squawks the parrot, Ellie the elephant, Enguarde the swordfish, and Parry the parallel bird—to help you prove your adventuring skills and find the Lost World before someone else does!

Features:

36 Kremling-infested levels!

Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong!

Five different animal friends!

Secret areas and bonus levels galore!

Battery-backed memory saves three game files!

