Game Boy's Donkey Kong Land 2 Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy game, Donkey Kong Land 2, has been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app. This follows Donkey Kong Land being added last week.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Wage battle against Kaptain K. Rool and his vast army of Kremlings! K. Rool kidnapped Donkey Kong and he’s demanding the entire Banana Hoard as ransom. It’s up to Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong to rescue their kidnapped pal. A wild assortment of friendly animals like Rambi the Rhino, Squitter the Spider, Squawks the Parrot, Rattly the Rattlesnake, and Enguarde the Swordfish help the two little monkeys in their adventurous mission. Each exciting level is filled with special traps, hidden items, and dastardly Kremlings! Prepare yourself for the biggest Game Boy adventure yet!

Features:

The smash-hit series continues with this incredible Game Boy sequel!

Play as Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong and take advantage of their unique abilities!

Incredible ACM graphics have been specially optimized for Game Boy!

Fully compatible with Super Game Boy for enhanced colors and special border graphics!

Battery-backed memory saves your progress.

