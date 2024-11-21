Game Boy's Donkey Kong Land Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 950 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy game, Donkey Kong Land, has been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Monkey mayhem comes to Game Boy with all new Kong adventures!

Donkey Kong teams up with his sidekick, Diddy Kong, for new adventures and gorilla antics. Facing high-flying pigs, deadly Zingers, and reptilian Kremlings our duo swings back into action!

Challenged by incredible perils they clamor their way through the mysterious pirate ship, perils in the snow, an unbelievable aquatic temple, and crazy capers in the sky. Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong!

Features:

Over 30 brand new levels, plus tons of hidden secrets.

Battery-backed memory saves the progress of your adventure.

Special edition banana yellow game pak!

When you play with the Super Game Boy adapter there are more colors, detailed graphics and a 256-color jungle border!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles