Smilegate Invests in Dan Houser's Absurd Ventures

Smilegate, the South Korean publisher and developer, has invested in Absurd Ventures.

Absurd Ventures is a media and entertainment company based in the US founded by Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser.

Smilegate will have the opportunity to partner with Absurd Ventures on its new IP and both companies will be able to leverage each other's strengths in new business opportunities.

"This collaboration with Smilegate was borne from a mutual respect and a philosophical alignment with founder Kwon, and the great passion he and his team bring to making AAA games," said Absurd Ventures founder Dan Houser. "We both want to build interesting worlds and new player experiences."

Smilegate CEO Joonhoo Sung added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the developers behind globally renowned series that have millions of fans worldwide. Together with Absurd Ventures, Smilegate aims to deliver games that players across the globe will love. This partnership marks a critical milestone in Smilegate’s journey toward becoming a global IP powerhouse."

