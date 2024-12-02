Lilith Games Lays Off 40 Employees - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Chinese developer Lilith Games has laid off approximately 40 employees, according to local media reports in China from Youxi Chaguan and GameLook and spotted by PocketGamer.

The team working on the life sim game, Project Party, has been cut from 100 down to 60, following a poor response from a test period. The lead producer on the game has also left the project.

Project Party has reportedly not been cancelled, however, it is undergoing gameplay changes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles